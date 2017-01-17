Walmart closing a Neighborhood Market store in Denver

(Photo: Walmart)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Wal-Mart Stores Inc. will close one of its Walmart Neighborhood Market stores in Denver.

The Neighborhood Market, Wal-Mart 's smaller grocery store concept, at 3125 S. Sheridan Blvd., will close March 3. The pharmacy will close Feb. 1. About 95 associates will be assisted in finding employment at other stores, said Anne Hatfield, a company spokeswoman.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE: WMT), parent of the Walmart Neighborhood Market, Walmart and Sam's Club chains, is looking at its portfolio and making adjustments, Hatfield said.

"Over the next year, we’ll continue to innovate our business, invest in e-commerce, and improve our existing stores, including remodeling several Colorado locations," she said.

