Walmart not hiring holiday workers, will increase hours for existing employees instead

Walmart will not be hiring extra workers for the holiday season, the company announced Wednesday in a news release. (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2015 Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, ARK. - Last week Target announced they would be hiring 100,000 extra workers for the busy holiday shopping season. Walmart will be taking a difference approach, the company announced Wednesday in a news release.

"To help customers save time and money this season, we are offering the extra hours available this time of year to our current associates rather than hiring thousands of seasonal workers," says Judith McKenna, Walmart's executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Walmart says the decision to give more hours to existing workers came from feedback from customers and store associates.

“This is what working in retail is all about, and we know our associates have the passion to do even more this year," says McKenna.

"These extra hours will help staff traditional roles like cashier and stocker, and newly created technology-empowered positions such as personal shoppers and pickup associates."

Walmart also says a new position will help customers get through stores and checkout lines more easily.

“We are also bringing back the very popular Holiday Helper and increasing the number of Helpers we have in stores this season. These associates are dedicated to helping customers get through the stores faster by finding the shortest checkout line, opening registers as needed and will even quickly grab items customers might have forgotten," McKenna says.

Walmart employs nearly 28,000 workers in Colorado at 106 locations.

