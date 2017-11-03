Walmart shooting victim's family member learned of his death on social media

Photo courtesy the Moreno family

KUSA - Family and friends are remembering the victims in this week's shooting at a Thornton Walmart.

Carlos Moreno was shopping with his wife and daughter when he was shot on Wednesday night. Moreno grew up in Clovis, New Mexico. Moreno's cousin, Joe Soliz, told 9NEWS he refers to him as his "older brother" because Soliz's parents took Moreno in as one of their own.

Moreno was 16 years older than Joe and served as a strong influence in Soliz's life. He said Moreno was the family's peacemaker and always had to make sure everyone was O.K. He said his family would regularly attend football games weekly just to watch Carlos perform in his high school's marching band.

As they grew older, Soliz said he and Moreno stayed in touch and that Moreno had actually just visited Soliz's sister in San Antonio not long ago which is why a picture of Moreno on Facebook with news of what had happened at a Thornton Walmart on Wednesday night caught Joe off guard.

"I looked at it, and I had to look at it three or four times because I said, 'No, it can't be,'" Soliz said. "I started putting it together and I was wondering, 'Well, maybe it was that shooting that happened in Colorado because that's where he lives. We were just devastated, very much devastated by the whole thing."

On Friday, Soliz described how he wished he had just one more moment with his "big brother."

"Even in tough situations, he always had a smile for everyone," Soliz said. "He was very caring. He was the type of individual that would give you the shirt off his back. He's a great father, brother, family man. He's going to be missed dearly to a senseless act."

Moreno's family told 9NEWS services are being planned so those who loved Moreno can pay their respects. There are no details of exactly when that might be.

