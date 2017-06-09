ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Authorities are attempting to see who's inside a crashed semi involved in a chase that ended in a fiery crash on eastbound Interstate 30 this afternoon in Arlington at Cooper Street.

"As of right now a female can be seen inside of the cabin but we do not know if anyone else is in the truck or the condition of the female or if she is the only person inside," aid Bradley Perez, a spokesman with Fort Worth police.

We are backing up to take cover as SWAT attempts to make forced entry at this point. pic.twitter.com/x7jTeFPYWf — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) June 9, 2017

The chase began when a semi began hitting vehicles on West Freeway in the area of Montgomery Street in Fort Worth, Perez said. Fort Worth officers attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver refused, which spurred the pursuit.

Perez said the semi hit several more vehicles before it crashed and caught fire in Arlington.

A SWAT truck has pulled up alongside the semi to check on the driver and if anyone else is inside. According to an Arlington police spokeswoman at the scene, witnesses said they observed a male driver, but only a female has been seen inside the semi.

Fort Worth police report a second driver involved in the semi crash "was able to escape" the car and transported to an area hospital. That driver's condition is unknown.

The burnt vehicle behind the semi, the driver was able to escape and get to the hospital. Unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/JaPYpfcD5e — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) June 9, 2017

SWAT crews and officers with drawn weapons are at the scene.

It's unknown if anyone has been injured.

Police have asked people to stay clear of the area.

