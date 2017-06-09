KUSA
WATCH LIVE: Chase ends in fiery crash; EB I-30 closed in Arlington

WFAA Breaking News

Marjorie Owens, WFAA 2:10 PM. MDT June 09, 2017

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Authorities are attempting to see who's inside a crashed semi involved in a chase that ended in a fiery crash on eastbound Interstate 30 this afternoon in Arlington at Cooper Street. 

"As of right now a female can be seen inside of the cabin but we do not know if anyone else is in the truck or the condition of the female or if she is the only person inside," aid Bradley Perez, a spokesman with Fort Worth police. 

The chase began when a semi began hitting vehicles on West Freeway in the area of Montgomery Street in Fort Worth, Perez said. Fort Worth officers attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver refused, which spurred the pursuit.

Perez said the semi hit several more vehicles before it crashed and caught fire in Arlington.

A SWAT truck has pulled up alongside the semi to check on the driver and if anyone else is inside. According to an Arlington police spokeswoman at the scene, witnesses said they observed a male driver, but only a female has been seen inside the semi. 

Fort Worth police report a second driver involved in the semi crash "was able to escape" the car and transported to an area hospital. That driver's condition is unknown.

SWAT crews and officers with drawn weapons are at the scene.

It's unknown if anyone has been injured.

Police have asked people to stay clear of the area.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


