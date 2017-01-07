Water rescue for 2 people, dog at Washington Park

Denver Fire Department crews practice ice rescues at Wash Park before an actual rescue of two people and dog Saturday afternoon.

DENVER – Two people and a dog had to be rescued at a lake in Washington Park Saturday afternoon.

Denver Fire says the two were attempting to rescue a dog that had fallen through ice and into water on the park’s southwest side—near East Louisiana Avenue and South Downing Street.

Both people and the dog were able to make it out of the water without injury.

The incident comes just hours after the department was out at the park training for ice rescues.

Denver Fire is reminding residents to stay off the ice.

Wash Park: 2 parties went in to rescue dog & ended up needing rescue. Dog & both parties out safely. Crew picking up shortly. Stay off ice. — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) January 8, 2017

(© 2017 KUSA)