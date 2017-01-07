KUSA
Water rescue for 2 people, dog at Washington Park

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 5:40 PM. MST January 07, 2017

DENVER – Two people and a dog had to be rescued at a lake in Washington Park Saturday afternoon.

Denver Fire says the two were attempting to rescue a dog that had fallen through ice and into water on the park’s southwest side—near East Louisiana Avenue and South Downing Street.

Both people and the dog were able to make it out of the water without injury.

The incident comes just hours after the department was out at the park training for ice rescues

Denver Fire is reminding residents to stay off the ice. 

(© 2017 KUSA)


