Waterton Canyon to reopen this weekend

LITTLETON - Waterton Canyon reopens Saturday morning after a week of maintenance.

This summer 40 volunteers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be out there to help you learn about the canyon's animals, environment and its special role in Denver's water supply.

They're part of the new Watchable Wildlife program, a partnership between CPW and Denver Water that began in April.

Waterton Canyon draws up to 2,000 visitors on a busy weekend day and more than 100-thousand annually.

