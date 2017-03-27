18 injured after Hong Kong escalator suddenly reverses

(Photo: Courtesy YouTube)

KUSA - Two technicians were arrested after an escalator malfunctioned in a Hong Kong mall Sunday, sending passengers tumbling down after it suddenly reversed.

The two suspects were accused of tampering with the escalator after the incident, BBC reports.

The escalator is inside Langham Place. Two of the people who were injured remain in the hospital and are in stable condition, according to the BBC report.

Details about what caused the malfunction have not yet been released. Officials say the technicians had reactivated the escalator’s braking system after the incident. They were arrested on the spot.

The mall claims the escalator had last been inspected on Thursday, and no problems were detected.

You can watch the video below:

Can’t see the video? Click here: https://youtu.be/raNKki7Uy7o

You can see the full BBC report here: http://bbc.in/2n9LpCw

