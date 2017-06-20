KUSA
Close

Aggressive bull on the loose in Penrose, Colorado

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 12:27 PM. MDT June 20, 2017

An aggressive bull is on the loose in the southern Colorado town of Penrose near Cañon City in Fremont County. 

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office warned on Facebook a bull was running loose, last seen southbound on M Street from 16th Street. 

That's south of Highway 50. 

The bull has been described as aggressive towards people and animals. 

If you spot the bull, don't approach it. Call 719-784-3411, and press 1. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories