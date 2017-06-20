Aggressive bull on the loose in Penrose, Colorado

An aggressive bull is on the loose in the southern Colorado town of Penrose near Cañon City in Fremont County.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office warned on Facebook a bull was running loose, last seen southbound on M Street from 16th Street.
That's south of Highway 50.
The bull has been described as aggressive towards people and animals.
If you spot the bull, don't approach it. Call 719-784-3411, and press 1.
Pic of rouge bull in Penrose. We know owner but bull is still loose. Do not approach. #KeepingItRural #FremontCounty pic.twitter.com/cFa8e7JBE1— Fremont Sheriff (@Fremont_Sheriff) June 20, 2017
