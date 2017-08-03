Boulder County chicken lays tiny, tiny egg

An egg that's so tiny - it's about the size of a child's fingertip - and no bigger than a dime.

We're not talking about a candy egg here - this is a real egg that was laid by a hen in Boulder County.

Sarah Wise owns the chicken that laid it. She measured it at about 1.7 centimeters long - which could be the smallest in ever.

"We went to the internet and found that there is a world record for smallest egg and it is 2.1 centimeters so we were like wow - we have the smaller egg," Wise said.

The world record academy has that record listed from 2011.

Guinness world records only has a record for the smallest *bird* egg -- but not specifically chickens.

Wise does plan to apply for the smallest chicken egg record.

