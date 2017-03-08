Colorado nonprofit takes on the 'peeing in the pool' issue

A Colorado nonprofit is taking on an issue that apparently is irking a lot of swimmers these days: swimming pool patrons who pee in the pool. (Photo: NATIONAL SWIMMING POOL FOUNDATION PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado nonprofit is taking on an issue that apparently is irking a lot of swimmers these days: swimming pool patrons who pee in the pool.

The National Swimming Pool Foundation (NSPF) in Colorado Springs has launched a media campaign aimed at swim coaches, parents and swimming pool facility managers.

A University of Alberta study indicated that nearly 20 percent of adults have admitted to having peed in a pool. The study reports urine contains compounds that can react with chemicals in pools, which can lead to eye and respiratory irritation, and has been linked to occupational asthma.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2mYKkAX

(© 2017 American City Business Journals.