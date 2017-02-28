Craigslist ad takes potshots at renting in Denver

KUSA - Need a laugh about Denver’s rental market? Well, Craigslist has you covered.
“Moving to Denver check this beauty out!” reads the headline, with a price tag of $1,495 to rent.
But (spoiler alert) the joke is that it’s a photo of cardboard boxes tied together into an impromptu living space.
And the satire only continues from there with the description of what the owners are looking for in a tenant.
“Good ventilation w/ plenty of fresh air.”
“Must have 799+ credit score and make 19 times the monthly rent with last 17 years paystubs or tax returns (basically be eligible to buy a house)”
“Dogs ok with a $27,500 deposit and $499 extra per month (your dog better get a job)”
Don’t just take our word for it. Check it out for yourself.
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs