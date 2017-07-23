Crested Butte bear locks self into car, subsequently destroys it

(Photo: Ama Arthur-Asmah, KUSA)

KUSA - A four-legged bandit broke into and subsequently destroyed a man's car in Crested Butte on Saturday night.

Lawson Yow told 9NEWS a black bear somehow locked itself into his car and made an absolute mess while trying to escape.

Eventually, it broke a window and fled after 2 hours.

"The car was just rocking," Yow recalled. "The bear was a monster."

A black bear locked itself into Lawson Yow's car in Crested Butte last night. The bear was locked in for two hours. #9News pic.twitter.com/QkaDiVN2uh — Ama Arthur-Asmah (@Ama_A_Asmah) July 23, 2017

"It was my brave little toaster," Yow said of his car. "Thanks Honda Element."

(Photo: Ama Arthur-Asmah, KUSA)

© 2017 KUSA-TV