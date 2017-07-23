Crested Butte bear locks self into car, subsequently destroys it

KUSA - A four-legged bandit broke into and subsequently destroyed a man's car in Crested Butte on Saturday night.
Lawson Yow told 9NEWS a black bear somehow locked itself into his car and made an absolute mess while trying to escape.
Eventually, it broke a window and fled after 2 hours.
"The car was just rocking," Yow recalled. "The bear was a monster."
A black bear locked itself into Lawson Yow's car in Crested Butte last night. The bear was locked in for two hours. #9News pic.twitter.com/QkaDiVN2uh— Ama Arthur-Asmah (@Ama_A_Asmah) July 23, 2017
"It was my brave little toaster," Yow said of his car. "Thanks Honda Element."
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs