Crested Butte bear locks self into car, subsequently destroys it

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 2:21 PM. MDT July 23, 2017

KUSA - A four-legged bandit broke into and subsequently destroyed a man's car in Crested Butte on Saturday night.

Lawson Yow told 9NEWS a black bear somehow locked itself into his car and made an absolute mess while trying to escape.

Eventually, it broke a window and fled after 2 hours.

"The car was just rocking," Yow recalled. "The bear was a monster."

"It was my brave little toaster," Yow said of his car. "Thanks Honda Element."

