Dive team called for submerged vehicle at Cherry Creek Reservoir

(Photo: South Metro Fire Rescue.)

ARAPAHOE COUNTY - A dive team was called to Cherry Creek State Park on Thursday after an SUV hauling a trailer with a boat went into the reservoir.

Shortly before noon, the South Metro Fire Rescue Drive Team and the Cunningham Fire Protection District were called to the park and spotted the vehicle at the bottom of the 850-acre reservoir.

Details on how the vehicle ended up the water have not been released, but officials say no one was injured.

At least two divers were sent in the water to evaluate the vehicle, which was eventually removed.

Cherry Creek final update - SUV, boat & trailer safely removed from the water. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/FKNUkOX3Ey — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 19, 2017

Cherry Creek Update - 2 Divers in the water evaluating the vehicle and trailer for removal. pic.twitter.com/3PJU25qhNv — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 19, 2017

