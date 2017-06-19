The damage to an Arizona Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle after a naked man allegedly hit it with his fists and rammed it with his car while his 4-year-old son was on board. (Photo: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

A man has been arrested after he hit a patrol car with his fists and his car while his 4-year-old son was on board Sunday morning, according the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

A trooper responded to a report of a man lying in the median northbound along Interstate 17 at milepost 325 around 8:20 a.m. DPS said the same report advised he had been involved in a possible domestic violence situation.

When the trooper arrived on scene, he stopped behind a black BMW sedan blocking one of the lanes.

A naked man then ran toward the patrol car and began hitting it with his fists, DPS said.

The trooper drove away from the man and stopped in front of the sedan, noticing a passenger inside of the BMW as he moved. DPS later identified the passenger as the man’s 4-year-old son.

Troopers said the naked man then entered the BMW and began ramming the trooper’s patrol vehicle multiple times.

The man then fled the scene, driving the wrong way along the southbound lanes of I-17 for more than a mile when he lost control of the BMW, traveled into the shoulder, reentered the southbound lanes and then back into the northbound lanes, DPS said.

Meanwhile, the patrol vehicle was disabled from being rammed by the BMW, according to DPS. The trooper was unable to keep up with the BMW and lost sight of it around northbound milepost 329.

Troopers said the BMW ran into a rock embankment and rolled over at milepost 331, and the naked man was taken into custody without further incident.

The black BMW after it ran into a rock embankment and rolled over. (Photo: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

Both the man and his son were treated at Flagstaff Medical Center for minor bruises and abrasions and released. The 4-year-old was reunited with his mother at the hospital, DPS said.

The trooper, a 16-year veteran with the Department of Public Safety, sustained moderate injury and is home recovering.

The naked man has been identified as Montrais Boyd Sr. of Westminster, California. Boyd was booked into the Coconino County jail and faces charges of aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, felony endangerment, child abuse and criminal damage.

