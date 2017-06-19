Family hiring nanny to look after their two children and haunted house

(Photo: ThinkStock, This content is subject to copyright.)

A listing for an open nanny position on a childcare website for the United Kingdom is catching the eye of many job seekers... but for some very unique reasons.

The live-in nanny position first reads as anyone would expect. Duties include preparing breakfast, getting the two children (ages five and seven) ready for school, dropping off/picking up from school and helping with homework.

The job includes a £50,000 salary (which converts to $63,795 U.S. dollars), 28 vacation days, and possibly ghosts.

"We have lived in our home for nearly 10 years. We were told it was 'haunted' when we bought it, but kept our minds open and decided to buy the house regardless," the post says. "5 nannies have left the role in the last year, each citing supernatural incidents as the reason, including strange noises, broken glass and furniture moving."

According to the job listing, both parents are busy professionals who work away sometimes up to four week nights a week. The mother who wrote the post says the coming and going of nannies has been hard on their children and they're willing to go above and beyond for the right person.

"We haven't personally experienced any supernatural happenings, as they have been reported only while we've been out of the house, but we're happy to pay above the asking rate," the post says.

