Firefighters scale fence to rescue stuck deer

Poudre Fire Rescue helped a deer stuck between a concrete wall and a chain-link fence. (Photo: Poudre Fire Rescue Authority)

FORT COLLINS - A deer in Fort Collins found itself wedged in a precarious position Tuesday.

The deer was stuck between the wall of a storage unit at 677 Linden Street and a chain-link fence.

Poudre Fire Rescue was called to assist around 9 a.m.

Using one-inch webbing, two firefighters climbed up the fence and were able to free the little deer before he or she scampered off to reunite with its deer friends.

Poudre Fire Rescue helped a deer stuck between a concrete wall and a chain-link fence. (Photo: Poudre Fire Rescue Authority)

And, before prancing off, the deer may or may not have given firefighters a little parting "toot."

Poudre Fire joked if you see the deer out and about not to make fun of him or her for the little mishap, hashtagging it, #naturehappens.

Turn your volume up, watch, and enjoy.

:)

© 2017 KUSA-TV