Ghostly image appears in Colorado campfire

Happy Halloween! (Photo: David Kirgan)

KUSA - It's not Halloween unless we share at least one spooky photo!

Do you see something a little bit ghostly in this campfire?

Viewer David Kirgan sent us the picture, and he says he didn’t notice what the flames looked like until later.

He was camping at Eleven Mile Reservoir in Hartsel, Colorado.

This photo was taken at Eleven Mile Reservoir in Hartsel, Colorado. (Photo: David Kirgan)

Sure, it might just be coincidence, but it’s an amazing shot all the same! Thanks for sending the photo our way, David!

Do you have something unique to share? Send it our way at yourtake.9news.com!



© 2017 KUSA-TV