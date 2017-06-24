HUD sends mail meant for mayor of Fort Collins to a bar instead

The letter in question. Do you think it's legit? (Photo: The Mayor of Old Town/Facebook)

If this Facebook post is to be believed, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development really needs to update their Rolodex.

The Mayor of Old Town is a popular pub in Fort Collins. Great reviews, good brews, healthy social media presence - it's got a lot going for it.

It's also apparently where Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell manages the town - if you believe a letter sent from HUD to 632 S. Mason Street in Fort Collins.

Unfortunately, Troxell works at city hall - which is at 424 W. Mulberry Street in Fort Collins.

The bar had fun with the mix up on Facebook.

"Dear Mayor Troxell, would you send [HUD Secretary] Ben Carson a quick text updating your address?" the bar wrote in a post with a picture of the mail. "We are getting your mail here at the Mayor!"

The bar even offers to hold the mail for the mayor and invite him over for a drink. The post, from Friday afternoon, has several tickled commenters having a laugh. No word though on whether or not the mayor will stop in for his mail and a pint.

Take a look at the full post at this link.

