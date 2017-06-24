KUSA
HUD sends mail meant for mayor of Fort Collins to a bar instead

Jacob Rodriguez, KUSA 8:19 PM. MDT June 24, 2017

If this Facebook post is to be believed, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development really needs to update their Rolodex.

The Mayor of Old Town is a popular pub in Fort Collins. Great reviews, good brews, healthy social media presence - it's got a lot going for it.

It's also apparently where Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell manages the town - if you believe a letter sent from HUD to 632 S. Mason Street in Fort Collins.

Unfortunately, Troxell works at city hall - which is at 424 W. Mulberry Street in Fort Collins.

The bar had fun with the mix up on Facebook.

"Dear Mayor Troxell, would you send [HUD Secretary] Ben Carson a quick text updating your address?" the bar wrote in a post with a picture of the mail. "We are getting your mail here at the Mayor!"

The bar even offers to hold the mail for the mayor and invite him over for a drink. The post, from Friday afternoon, has several tickled commenters having a laugh. No word though on whether or not the mayor will stop in for his mail and a pint.

Take a look at the full post at this link.

