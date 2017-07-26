King cobras coiled in potato chip cans lead authorities to tanks of illegal reptiles in California

An undated handout photo made available by the US Attorney LA shows a live king cobra snake rearing next to a potato chip package after being seized from a package that was en route to the home of a man in Monterrey Park, California. (Photo: US Attorney LA handout, EPA)

A California man who accepted a package originally containing potato chip canisters with three live, tightly coiled king cobras inside was arrested Tuesday on federal smuggling charges.

In March, U.S. Customs agents intercepted a box from Hong Kong containing three king cobra snakes and three albino Chinese soft-shelled turtles. It was addressed to Rodrigo Franco, according to the Department of Justice.

Federal agents removed the cobras, but delivered the turtles to Franco's home in Monterey Park, Calif., AP reports.

He accepted the package, and authorities with a warrant later searched his property. They found tanks, AP reports, holding a live baby Morelet's crocodile, alligator snapping turtles, a common snapping turtle and five diamond back terrapins — all protected species.

Franco faces smuggling charges that could trap him in prison for up to 20 years.

