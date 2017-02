generic Crime (Photo: KUSA)

BOULDER - A 55-year-old man was found dead Thursday morning in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Longmont Police Department, a press release from Boulder County Coroner’s Office said.

The man has been identified as Thomas Baldwin.

Boulder County Coroner’s Office has completed an autopsy and is investigating the cause and manner of Baldwin’s death.

