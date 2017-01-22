Mayor loves his team: He's booted after protesting a call

GREELEY, CO - DECEMBER 14: Mayor Tom Norton (2nd l.) meets with the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) advisory board at Northridge High School, on December 14, 2016 in Greeley, Colorado. (Photo: Christian Science Monitor, 2016 The Christian Science Monitor)

GREELEY, COLO. (AP) - Greeley Mayor Tom Norton is there for his hometown University of Northern Colorado men's basketball team. Unless he gets ejected after protesting a referees' call.



The Greeley Tribune reports Norton was ejected from Saturday's game against Weber State University when officials said he got up from his courtside seat and walked onto the floor to object.



Norton denied being on the court, saying, "I'm behaving."



He was later readmitted and watched the rest of the game from another seat several rows up.



Northern Colorado coach Jeff Linder joked that he would have to send Norton some treats since they're neighbors.



Weber State won, 74-69.

