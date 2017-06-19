KUSA
Moose spotted trying to steal spotlight from dad's on golf course

Some dads celebrating father's day with a round of golf in Arvada were treated with a rare sight a moose!

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 11:50 AM. MDT June 19, 2017

A popular way to celebrate dad's on Father's Day is to head to the golf course.

It seems a local moose felt that was a great way to spend the day also.

Arvada Police spotted the moose near Indian Tree Golf Course Sunday afternoon.

They shared this cute post on instagram and asked "Did someone in the area of Indian Tree Golf Course make muffins, because we have a moose?"

The reference is to the children;'s book "If you give a Moose a Muffin".

The young moose was tranquilized and moved safely back in to the wild.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 

