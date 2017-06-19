Moose spotted trying to steal spotlight from dad's on golf course

A popular way to celebrate dad's on Father's Day is to head to the golf course.
It seems a local moose felt that was a great way to spend the day also.
Arvada Police spotted the moose near Indian Tree Golf Course Sunday afternoon.
They shared this cute post on instagram and asked "Did someone in the area of Indian Tree Golf Course make muffins, because we have a moose?"
The reference is to the children;'s book "If you give a Moose a Muffin".
The young moose was tranquilized and moved safely back in to the wild.
