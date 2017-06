A cute and curious little deer stopped to say hello to a Boulder County Deputy. (Photo: Boulder County Sheriff's Office)

BOULDER - A reserve deputy in Boulder County got a rather curious - and pretty cute - visitor on Flagstaff Road Monday night.

The deputy was driving along when a 'Jane Doe' came up to say hello to the deputy.

The critter poked her little nose right inside the deputy's cruiser! That's a pretty bold creature!

Wonder what she was trying to report?

