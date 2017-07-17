'Passed gas' causes plane evacuation at Raleigh airport

RALEIGH, N.C.-A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.

The incident happened when passengers on the flight became ill with nausea and headaches, according to a spokesperson with Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The flight, which was not identified by RDU officials, landed at the airport around 4 p.m. when the incident was reported.

All the passengers were taken off the plane and after the incident was investigated it was determined that a passenger “passed gas,” the official said.

American Airlines officials Sunday night said that a plane had an odor issue but denied it was because of “passed gas.”

Ross Feinstein, a spokesman for the airline, released a statement that said in part:

“We did have an aircraft from Charlotte to RDU this afternoon, that landed at 2:19 p.m. ET, and arrived the gate at 2:21 p.m. ET, that is currently out of service for an actual mechanical issue – and odor in the cabin. But It is not due to “passed gas” as mentioned.”

