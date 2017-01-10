KUSA
Pizza driver spotted delivering pizzas to stranded truckers on I-70

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 3:52 PM. MST January 10, 2017

File this one under: Only in Colorado. 

As numerous truckers were stranded along I-70, waiting out avalanche mitigation work Tuesday, it's only natural that they might get a little hungry. 

After all, the avalanche happened in the early morning hours and CDOT crews worked until mid-afternoon to clear the road (for which we are all very thankful!). 

So, while one particularly ravenous driver was waiting on I-70 at Vail Pass, he decided to order a pizza. 

And, because we live in the great state of Colorado, a pizza driver, piloting a Subaru no less, was able to get to the truck and deliver the pie. 

If anyone knows who this brave/awesome pizza delivery guy is - please let us know

We hope at least the truck driver gave him a big tip! 

 

 

