Pole launched ‘like a javelin' through Larkspur sign

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 4:09 PM. MST January 11, 2017

CASTLE ROCK -  A crash between a car and a highway sign near Larkspur had bizarre consequences for another sign up the road on Wednesday.

CSP Castle Rock crews were initially called to investigate a crash on Northbound I-25 near the Larkspur exit at mile post 172.

Upon impact, the highway sign pole launched 400 feet and pierced into a second sign up the road. 

CSP says the unusual incident was not wind related.

