Pole launched ‘like a javelin' through Larkspur sign

(Photo: CSP Castle Rock)

CASTLE ROCK - A crash between a car and a highway sign near Larkspur had bizarre consequences for another sign up the road on Wednesday.

CSP Castle Rock crews were initially called to investigate a crash on Northbound I-25 near the Larkspur exit at mile post 172.

Upon impact, the highway sign pole launched 400 feet and pierced into a second sign up the road.

CSP says the unusual incident was not wind related.

