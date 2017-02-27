KUSA
Close

Protesters chant 'Meat is murder', ruin $1k of food

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 6:57 PM. MST February 27, 2017

BOULDER - Two protesters ruined $1,000 worth of meat at a Boulder grocery store.

On Sunday, the protesters entered the Ideal Market and placed flowers in the butcher cabinet.

They also recorded themselves chanting “Meat is Murder”.

Boulder Police tweeted a surveillance photo of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call  Boulder Police at 303-441-3333 or @NOCOCrimeStop. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward. 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories