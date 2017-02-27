Protesters chant 'Meat is murder', ruin $1k of food

BOULDER - Two protesters ruined $1,000 worth of meat at a Boulder grocery store.
On Sunday, the protesters entered the Ideal Market and placed flowers in the butcher cabinet.
They also recorded themselves chanting “Meat is Murder”.
Boulder Police tweeted a surveillance photo of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Boulder Police at 303-441-3333 or @NOCOCrimeStop. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward.
Protesters chanting 'meat is murder' ruin $1k worth of food @IdealMarket Recognize them? Call us at 303-441-333 or @NOCOCrimeStop & earn $$ pic.twitter.com/I92iG4pdL9— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 27, 2017
