See the finalists to replace 'worst flag in North America'

Pocatello's flag was deemed the worst in the country two years ago. Now the city is doing something about it. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

POCATELLO - The City of Pocatello is one step closer to replacing its worst-on-the-continent flag.

A flag design committee has narrowed down more than 700 flag design entries to six. The public is now invited to rate each of the finalists on a scale of one to five, and make comments about them.

The city decided host the contest to find a new flag after a 2015 TED Talk, in which city's "Proud to be Pocatello" flag was labeled the worst flag in North America.

MORE: Fixing Pocatello's flag failure

Pocatello's flag was deemed the worst in the country two years ago. Now the city is doing something about it. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

The committee is expected to announce its final decision on the city's new flag this summer.

© 2017 KTVB-TV