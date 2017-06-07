See the finalists to replace 'worst flag in North America'

POCATELLO - The City of Pocatello is one step closer to replacing its worst-on-the-continent flag.
A flag design committee has narrowed down more than 700 flag design entries to six. The public is now invited to rate each of the finalists on a scale of one to five, and make comments about them.
The city decided host the contest to find a new flag after a 2015 TED Talk, in which city's "Proud to be Pocatello" flag was labeled the worst flag in North America.
MORE: Fixing Pocatello's flag failure
The committee is expected to announce its final decision on the city's new flag this summer.
