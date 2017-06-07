KUSA
Close

See the finalists to replace 'worst flag in North America'

KTVB , KTVB 6:57 AM. MDT June 07, 2017

POCATELLO - The City of Pocatello is one step closer to replacing its worst-on-the-continent flag.

A flag design committee has narrowed down more than 700 flag design entries to six. The public is now invited to rate each of the finalists on a scale of one to five, and make comments about them.

The city decided host the contest to find a new flag after a 2015 TED Talk, in which city's "Proud to be Pocatello" flag was labeled the worst flag in North America.

MORE: Fixing Pocatello's flag failure

The committee is expected to announce its final decision on the city's new flag this summer.

© 2017 KTVB-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories