HOUSTON - Skeletal remains were found inside a home in the Heights neighborhood on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers said new renters were moving in when they made the disturbing discovery in the bungalow at 610 Allston.

They were putting things away in the attic and notice a loose board. When they moved the board, they discovered a pile of bones in the walls, according to officers on the scene.

Investigators had to punch a hole in the wall to remove the bones.

Neighbors tell us the previous homeowner, 61-year-old Mary Cerruti, was reported missing two years ago.

A medical examiner is working to identify the remains and determine if there was any foul play.

