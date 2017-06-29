So an Oompa Loompa picked up his friend at DIA …

(Photo: Courtesy Twitter)

KUSA - You know what thing about how everyone at the airport has a story, especially the people in the “hugging area” of Denver International Airport’s Great Hall?

We’re guessing that the dude in the Oompa Loompa outfit is also one of those people.

Denver International Airport tweeted a photo of the Oompa Loompa in question Thursday afternoon. He told them:

“I’m literally picking up my friend ‘Chocolate Johnny,’ who literally has a chocolate factory in Australia.”

The friend owns Perfection Chocolate, which according to their Twitter bio area creators of “hand-crafted chocolates and sweets” in Sydney.

