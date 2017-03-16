Someone called Durango Police to report a UFO dropping people off

This is not actually the UFO, but rather a file photo of a flying object. (Photo: ANTONIO SCORZA, 2009 AFP)

DURANGO - Crime blotters are often some of the best things in newspapers – but the Durango Herald got to publish a real gem on Wednesday.

The item is simple. It may make you want to use a certain “Ancient Aliens meme.”

It is listed under Tuesday and reads:

7:44 p.m.: A man reported seeing a UFO drop people off on a mesa near Farmington Hill, just south of Durango

It’s unclear if additional details were released. Real talk: If you saw this, email newstips@9news.com.

The crime blotter had some other great items too, from a “man and a woman getting naked and being inappropriate in the 200 block of East Fourth Avenue” to “twenty five cows” on the loose on County Road 321 and finally:

10:24 p.m.: A man accidentally called 911 while resetting his Apple watch at Purgatory resort.

Oops.

You can see the full blotter in all its glory here. Thanks for the laugh, Durango Herald: http://bit.ly/2nIE3pi

