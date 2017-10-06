T-Rex crossing guard turns heads in Castle Rock

T-Rex crossing guard in Castle Rock Friday morning. (Photo: KUSA)

CASTLE ROCK - A dancing, stop-sign holding Tyrannosaurus rex acted as a crossing guard Friday morning at the World Compass Academy in Castle Rock.

Jolene Saiz, an employee at the school, says she dressed up in a T-Rex costume following a succesfful fundraising event for the school.

“Last year, I challenged the school if they hit $25,000, I’d dress up like a clown,” Saiz said. “So this year for the challenge, I was like ‘well how can you beat a clown?’ So I went for a dancing dinosaur, Saiz said.

Kids at the school were given a heads-up about guest crossing guard, and were understandably excited when they pulled up to see the dinosaur dancing to music (like Stop in the Name of Love by The Supremes) while directing cars through the parking lot.

“It makes me happy to make other people happy,” Saiz said. “When I can see the joy on their face, and if that means being silly, that makes it all the more fun.”



Last year’s funds will go toward building a new science lab at the school. This year’s funds will likely go toward an outdoor education area, according to Saiz.

As for next year’s costume plans, Saiz says she’s still brainstorming.

“I have a whole year to think about next year.”

