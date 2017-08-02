KUSA
There was a ‘rare badger sighting' at CU

Allison Sylte, KUSA 11:42 AM. MDT August 02, 2017

KUSA - Is the University of Wisconsin scoping out CU?

Probably, but this isn’t anything to joke about.

CU Boulder tweeted about a “rare badger sighting” at the university, and while the critter in question – which was spotted meandering down some stairs – might look cute, the tweet says they can be “extremely dangerous.” 

Anyone who spots the badger is asked to call 303-492-5522. 

As for UW Madison, well … they replied to the tweet and said:

“#Badgers are ferocious, can confirm. We’ll call ‘em back to Wisconsin.”

A CU Boulder spokesperson says there has only been one badger sighting on campus so far. It was posted on Instagram by a third party earlier this week, and the university "felt it was important to tweet out a campus safety message should anyone run into the critter."  Colorado Parks and Wildlife will try to capture and relocate the badger if it's found. 

Badger sightings are rare -- especially in urban areas, CU said. 

That is, unless you're in Wisconsin, but those badgers don't look anything like the ones spotted at CU. They're also pretty harmless. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


