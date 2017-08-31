This newspaper forgot about Mississippi on a map and people weren't pleased

KUSA - Don’t worry: Mississippi is still there … but you might be confused if you took a look at a map tweeted out by the Seattle Times last week.

The map in question showed Hurricane Harvey’s potential path, and even if you aren’t a geography nerd, you might notice that something is missing/has turned into Alabama.

Can't see the map? Click here: http://bit.ly/2gm0oqQ

This prompted the ironic hashtag #PrayForMississippi.

Of course, the Seattle Times apologized, but this is the internet, and as someone who has screwed up on the internet before, I can tell you people are too snarky to care if you apologize (maybe this is where I’ll mention that I know this story has been floating around for a while … but it’s hilarious).

We deleted a previously tweeted map that contained a geographical error. Apologies to our friends in Mississippi & Alabama! Correct map here pic.twitter.com/GjUYxzIQh4 — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) August 26, 2017

People in Mississippi and Alabama were amused by the whole thing.

Weather Channel once called MS a land mass & now we are Alabama. So sad! 😩😱😳 — Anne Miller Knight (@anne_knight) August 27, 2017

We've lost our our keys but never an entire state. 😂 pic.twitter.com/NXnODxn477 — Indivisible Alabama (@IndivisibleAL) August 30, 2017

Speaking for those of us in Mississippi, we have been called worse. — AgFax Media LLC (@on_agfax) August 28, 2017

Other people used the easy … but still funny … joke:

Apologies accepted Seattle, New York. Wait..... That isn't right. What state is Seattle in again? I forgot. Florida? @seattletimes — Mel (@MelPlethora) August 29, 2017

And then, there was this:

Thanks Portland! — Andrew Strehlow (@GolferStrehlow) August 27, 2017

