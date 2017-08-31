KUSA
This newspaper forgot about Mississippi on a map and people weren't pleased

Allison Sylte, KUSA 2:34 PM. MDT August 31, 2017

KUSA - Don’t worry: Mississippi is still there … but you might be confused if you took a look at a map tweeted out by the Seattle Times last week. 

The map in question showed Hurricane Harvey’s potential path, and even if you aren’t a geography nerd, you might notice that something is missing/has turned into Alabama.

Can’t see the map? Click here: http://bit.ly/2gm0oqQ

This prompted the ironic hashtag #PrayForMississippi.

Of course, the Seattle Times apologized, but this is the internet, and as someone who has screwed up on the internet before, I can tell you people are too snarky to care if you apologize (maybe this is where I’ll mention that I know this story has been floating around for a while … but it’s hilarious). 

People in Mississippi and Alabama were amused by the whole thing.

Other people used the easy … but still funny … joke: 

And then, there was this: 

