This newspaper forgot about Mississippi on a map and people weren't pleased

KUSA - Don’t worry: Mississippi is still there … but you might be confused if you took a look at a map tweeted out by the Seattle Times last week.
The map in question showed Hurricane Harvey’s potential path, and even if you aren’t a geography nerd, you might notice that something is missing/has turned into Alabama.
#HurricaneHarvey wiped Mississippi clean off the map. #PrayforMississippi @seattletimes pic.twitter.com/KtHNZXDQnV— NeverSerious (@Curtisgwalker) August 31, 2017
Can’t see the map? Click here: http://bit.ly/2gm0oqQ
This prompted the ironic hashtag #PrayForMississippi.
Of course, the Seattle Times apologized, but this is the internet, and as someone who has screwed up on the internet before, I can tell you people are too snarky to care if you apologize (maybe this is where I’ll mention that I know this story has been floating around for a while … but it’s hilarious).
We deleted a previously tweeted map that contained a geographical error. Apologies to our friends in Mississippi & Alabama! Correct map here pic.twitter.com/GjUYxzIQh4— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) August 26, 2017
People in Mississippi and Alabama were amused by the whole thing.
Weather Channel once called MS a land mass & now we are Alabama. So sad! 😩😱😳— Anne Miller Knight (@anne_knight) August 27, 2017
We've lost our our keys but never an entire state. 😂 pic.twitter.com/NXnODxn477— Indivisible Alabama (@IndivisibleAL) August 30, 2017
Speaking for those of us in Mississippi, we have been called worse.— AgFax Media LLC (@on_agfax) August 28, 2017
Other people used the easy … but still funny … joke:
Apologies accepted Seattle, New York. Wait..... That isn't right. What state is Seattle in again? I forgot. Florida? @seattletimes— Mel (@MelPlethora) August 29, 2017
No worries.....apology accepted#Landmass pic.twitter.com/upwW5dvBtb— MAC (@the_ag_fox_1971) August 27, 2017
And then, there was this:
Thanks Portland!— Andrew Strehlow (@GolferStrehlow) August 27, 2017
