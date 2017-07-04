KUSA
This Reddit thread about Denver breweries is everything

Allison Sylte, KUSA 4:33 PM. MDT July 04, 2017

KUSA - Have you ever seen a person in a Colorado brewery wearing flannel? Be honest.

What about cornhole? Or dogs? Or a guy with a manbun playing acoustic guitar? Or a menu listing that somehow incorporates wood? Or a food truck?

If you’re reading this and don’t get the joke, then this article is not for you. You should go get a delicious beer, though! Colorado has some of the best in the country.

But if you do get the joke, read this Reddit thread – it perfectly encapsulates Colorado breweries (note: it’s meant to be funny, and clearly not insulting to the craft brewing community).

Here’s how it starts:

Comment from discussion A Colfax Avenue thrift store purchased by local investors will be converted into a microbrewery and beer garden..
 
And with this joke, the rest kept coming! 
 
Comment from discussion A Colfax Avenue thrift store purchased by local investors will be converted into a microbrewery and beer garden..
 
Yes, good sir. That is asking too much. 
 
Comment from discussion A Colfax Avenue thrift store purchased by local investors will be converted into a microbrewery and beer garden..
 
Subarus are good vehicles for Colorado ... 
 
Comment from discussion A Colfax Avenue thrift store purchased by local investors will be converted into a microbrewery and beer garden..
 
What do you want, a craft brewery that looks like a Chili's? 
 
Comment from discussion A Colfax Avenue thrift store purchased by local investors will be converted into a microbrewery and beer garden..

Read everything here: http://bit.ly/2tGZVrQ

And if you just love beer, there’s a list of Colorado breweries here: http://bit.ly/2sDDap0

Even Target sells flannel now, so if you need some, you can track it down. 

