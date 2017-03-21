This school in Illinois is randomly assigning students prom dates

Freeport, Illinois (Photo: WREX)

KUSA - Perhaps prom was the best night of your life – or maybe the worst, depending on how things panned out. No matter what, chances are, you got to choose who you enjoyed this high school ritual with.

This is something that one high school in Illinois is trying to take away. How? No, this isn’t Footloose where they’re banning dancing. Instead, they’re randomly assigning students to their prom dates.

Here’s how it works: At Aquin High School in Freeport, Illinois, junior and senior boys pick girls’ names out of a hat. Those become their prom dates – and they ask them out using creative skits.

“No matter who you get, you know you’re going to have a good time,” Senior Korey Korosec told a local TV station. “It doesn’t leave anybody out. Everybody’s welcome to join, and no one’s not going to have a date.”

The practice has been around since 1926, and apparently it works. Sure, some people could end up going to prom with their terrible ex, but that’s character building … right?

If you're reading this Tuesday morning, you can tell us what you think about random prom dates by going to 9news.com/votenow.

