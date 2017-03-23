Unusual products Coloradans search for on Google

A man sporting a mankini. (Photo: AFP, Getty, 2009 AFP)

DENVER - When you think of Google shopping searches Coloradans make more frequently than other states, products associated with outdoor recreation may come to mind.

But it turns out that logic may not be entirely true.

A new report by Estately used Google Trends to determine what items each state shopped for with more frequency than other states.

What item does Colorado seem to be infatuated with? Apparently a Borat mankini.

You know —the fitted V-shaped swimming suit equipped with shoulder straps made famous in the movie Borat.

Other somewhat surprising products Coloradans Google more than others states include: Handerpants, Trump toilet paper, swim briefs and tube socks.

And if you’re not familiar with Handerpants, they are marketed as “Underpants for Your Hands.”

We’re not sure what the practical aspect is, but did appreciate this warning from an Amazon reviewer:

“Don't eat brown or yellow food with these, it makes it look like you crapped your hands. Other than that, they are great.”

