Up-close driving lesson as woman crashes into Colorado DMV

Driving instructions book (Photo: serg3d, (c) serg3d)

LONGMONT, COLO. (AP) - People at a Division of Motor Vehicles office in Colorado got a real-life - and up-close - example of how not to drive when a woman crashed her car into the front of the building, shattering a window.



Longmont Police Cmdr. Joel Post tells the Times-Call newspaper (https://goo.gl/cCRqEb ) the 58-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, approached the building to park Monday morning and accelerated instead of braking. No one was injured, and the woman was cited for careless driving.



No other information was released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.