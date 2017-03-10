Watch as high winds blow this little Ohio girl off her feet

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

USA TODAY - A lot of people on Facebook have been blown away by this video of a little girl being pulled off her feet as she opens the door to her Ohio home.

The girl's mother, Brittany Garnder, posted the video Wednesday with Frank Sinatra's Come Fly With Me playing in the background.

"All I hear is 'mommm!'" Garnder wrote. "So I looked back and she's pinned between the house and the glass door. She is okay and laughing along with it!"

High winds blew through the Cleveland area Tuesday and Wednesday. They knocked down trees, trucks and power poles, causing thousands in northeast Ohio to lose power.

Garnder's video has more than 170,000 views on Facebook.

