Watch Dinger savagely nail some kids during a mascot football game

KUSA - File this under: Things that probably aren’t ok unless you’re a giant purple dinosaur.
No, this story does not involve Barney. It does involve the Colorado Rockies Mascot Dinger, and it also involves mascots battling a youth football team at Thursday night’s Denver Broncos preseason game.
Dinger did not take it easy on the youths, and the videos are way, way funnier than they should be:
.@Rockies Dinger is a savage on his day off. #GoBroncos pic.twitter.com/tUqYTigkvg— Ryan Saline (@ryansaline) September 1, 2017
Can’t see the video? Click here: http://bit.ly/2eLsxHR
Disclaimer: 9NEWS does not support mascots clotheslining small children. Thankfully, it appears the little guy is okay.
No, seriously. Dinger taught these kids a valuable lesson:
Gotta love that mascot football. @jomito7 #Broncos pic.twitter.com/W2lS3yWY4y— tarchule (@tarchule) September 1, 2017
Can’t see the video? Click here: http://bit.ly/2wXMHZV
Just when you thought the triceratops found in the Thornton parking lot was stealing Dinger’s thunder as the No. 1 dinosaur in town, this mascot went and showed the world who’s boss.
