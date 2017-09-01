Watch Dinger savagely nail some kids during a mascot football game

Dinger telling the Thornton dinosaur to "come at me bro!" (probably) (Photo: Doug Pensinger, 2013 Getty Images)

KUSA - File this under: Things that probably aren’t ok unless you’re a giant purple dinosaur.

No, this story does not involve Barney. It does involve the Colorado Rockies Mascot Dinger, and it also involves mascots battling a youth football team at Thursday night’s Denver Broncos preseason game.

Dinger did not take it easy on the youths, and the videos are way, way funnier than they should be:

Can’t see the video? Click here: http://bit.ly/2eLsxHR

Disclaimer: 9NEWS does not support mascots clotheslining small children. Thankfully, it appears the little guy is okay.

No, seriously. Dinger taught these kids a valuable lesson:

Can’t see the video? Click here: http://bit.ly/2wXMHZV

Just when you thought the triceratops found in the Thornton parking lot was stealing Dinger’s thunder as the No. 1 dinosaur in town, this mascot went and showed the world who’s boss.

