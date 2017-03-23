Here's what a local breeder had to say about the viral giant chicken

A video of a brahma chicken has made the rounds on the internet, and we found someone who breeds them in Colorado. (Photo: Corky Scholl, KUSA)

KUSA - If you haven’t seen the video of the giant chicken making its way around the internet, let us give you a bit of a refresher: if it were a videogame boss, it would probably be named “Commander Sanders: Powerful Poultry Overlord” and the sight of him bursting out of what appears to be a relatively small shelter and prancing around an enclosure may haunt your nightmares.

Haven’t see the video yet? It was shared on Twitter on Sunday, and has since been retweeted 41,267 times. You’ll probably want to watch it more than once, so plan accordingly.

Am I the only person wondering why this chicken is so damn big 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZIWmEL2h2w — LifesBook_Ceo (@LifesBook_Ceo) March 19, 2017

The video originally appeared in a chicken Facebook group in Kosovo, where the big bird appears to live.

The author of this post first encountered this chicken video on Monday – and to be honest, immediately assumed it was a grown man in a chicken suit because the internet is often full of lies and deceit. Others in the newsroom did not buy this theory, and so began the quest to find a chicken expert who could settle the debate once and for all.

This led us to Katrina Wright, a 16-year-old in Aurora who breeds brahmas – which are the type of chicken you see in the video. When the giant chicken first became a thing, she says a bunch of people she knows tagged her in the video on Facebook.

She says brahmas are one of the older breeds of chicken, and they’re commonly used for meat and eggs. Her brahmas are not quite as massive or terrifying as the one you see in the video: one of them was seven pounds, the other was nine to 10 pounds -- which is fine, because we do really want huge chickens so close to home?

“I have seen the video,” she said. “That is a huge bird.”

“Every time I watch it, I still don’t believe that it’s that size,” she added. “It’s insane. That is definitely not normal. They say that the chicken is the closest living relatively to a dinosaur, and that is a dinosaur right there.”

According to the Livestock Conservancy, the brahma is often referred to as the “King of All Poultry” due to its “great size, strength, and vigor.”

In fact, by 1901 some brahma hens were documented to reach 13 to 14 pounds, while cocks reached 17 to 18.25 pounds!

