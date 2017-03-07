KUSA
Weinermobile makes appearance at DIA passenger drop off

Jaime Berg, KUSA 5:21 PM. MST March 07, 2017

DENVER - Passenger drop-off at the Denver International Airport can be a fairly boring place. Monday, it was a little more interesting. 

Denver International Airport tweeted out a picture of the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile as it appeared to be dropping off someone at the passenger drop off area.

There’s not a lot of information about who was dropped off, but appears they may have been taking a Virgin America flight.

We’re still waiting to hear who may have been dropped off in the iconic vehicle.

We tweeted DIA to see if they had any more information, and this was their response: 

One point, DIA.

