25 coal cars involved in train derailment

Crews work to clean up a train derailment in Weld County. (Photo: KUSA)

WELD COUNTY - Cleanup is underway in Weld County after a train derailment late Wednesday night sent at least 25 coal cars off the tracks.

Deputies from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Highway 392 and Highway 85 in Eaton at around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Some of the coal cars are overturned and have spilled cargo.

No one was hurt, however, at least one structure was damaged. Investigators have not yet said what kind of building was damaged or what the extent of the damage is.

Union Pacific Railroad will lead the investigation into what caused the derailment.

Highway 392 at Highway 85 was closed in both directions immediately after the derailment but has since reopened. Officials think cleanup will take more than 12 hours.

Stay tuned to 9NEWS for updates in this developing story.

(© 2017 KUSA)