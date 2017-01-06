Wells Fargo increases minimum wage range for entry-level positions

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Wells Fargo & Co. announced it is lifting its minimum wage base range to $13.50 to $17 per hour for entry-level positions. That increase marks a 12% increase from March 2016 and a 19% increase from December 2013.

The San Francisco-based bank (NYSE:WFC), the largest operating in Colorado, most recently paid entry-level employees $12 to $16 per hour.

Diana Rodriguez, a bank spokeswoman, said the bank aims to be an employer of choice and regularly reviews its pay rates and compensation.

