Wells Fargo to upgrade all ATMs to accept cardless smartphone access

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Wells Fargo & Co. says it will upgrade all its 13,000 ATMs so that customers can use a code delivered to their mobile phones to access their accounts without using a card.

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) -- Colorado's largest bank -- will be the first nationwide bank to allow phone access at all its ATMs, the Associated Press reports. Other banks are upgrading ATMs for phone access in certain markets.

The upgrade is slated to take place next week, CEO Tim Sloan said Tuesday at an employee meeting.

To use the feature, customers will receive an eight-digit code via the bank's smartphone app, then enter that code and their PIN at the ATM.

