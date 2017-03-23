It is very windy and cold with snow Friday morning. Expect partial clearing during the afternoon. There will be a lot of melting as any snow contacts our warm pavement.

The best chance for snow is along and south of Interstate 70 in the Denver area.

Our current forecast for snow is 1 to 3 inches in the north Metro area, and 2 to 5 inches in the central, south, and west Metro area.

FULL FORECAST: Read our full weather forecast here

LIVE VIDEO: Traffic cameras in the Denver metro area

WEATHER PAGE: See our interactive radar and hour-by-hour forecast

We expect 6 to 10 inches from Castle Rock to the south and east. There will be blizzard conditions during the morning south and east of the Denver metro area.

Skies will clear during the afternoon and will melt any snow that manages to stick during the morning.

It will be sunny and mild Saturday. Light showers are possible Sunday.

Blizzard conditions on I25 between CRock and Monument. Interstate icy, blowing snow and very poor visibility. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) March 24, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV