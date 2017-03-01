What is Denver's most 'iconic' restaurant? Ask Thrillist

The Buckhorn Exchange, located at 1000 Osage Dt. in Denver. (Photo: JEFFREY BEALL | FLICKR)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver restaurant is getting called out for being the most "iconic" in the state.

The Buckhorn Exchange, located at 1000 Osage St. near the Regional Transportation District's 10th & Osage light-rail station, is Colorado's most iconic eatery, according to a new Thrillist ranking.

"The Colorado dining scene has come a long way since the Buckhorn Exchange opened. There's practically a brewery and a buzzed-about restaurant on every street corner in Denver these days," Thrillist says. "But the Buckhorn Exchange is a glimpse into what Colorado restaurants used to be famous for — giant portions of steak that will feed you, your friends and your friends' friends."

Founded in 1893, the Buckhorn Exchange lays claim to the title of "Denver's original steakhouse."

