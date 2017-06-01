What kind of vehicle is Denver looking for? Hint: It's 4WD

(Photo: TOYOTA PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - When it comes to what Denver car and truck buyers are looking to buy, it appears that four-wheel drive is important.

That's according to Virginia-based used-car retailer Carmax, which indicated that in the first quarter of 2017, of the top 10 vehicle searches by Denver residents, they're looking for a truck or an SUV.

The top vehicle searched for by Denver residents, according to Carmax, is the Toyota 4Runner. It's followed by: Ford F150, Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer, Chevrolet Tahoe and the Toyota Tundra. All are either trucks or SUVs.

Carmax's research is pretty much echoed by Colorado Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) figures.

