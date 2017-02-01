What they're saying in Colorado about Trump's choice of Gorsuch for Supreme Court

(Photo: ANDREW HARRER | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - President Donald Trump has picked Neil Gorsuch, a Colorado native and a federal appeals court judge based in Denver, for the U.S. Supreme Court. Here's a roundup of reaction from Colorado leaders; we'll add more as it comes in.

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado --"Judge Gorsuch is one of our country’s brightest legal minds with significant experience as a federal judge and a private litigator. A former Supreme Court clerk for Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy, Judge Gorsuch has learned from some of the most exceptional, disciplined, and faithful interpreters of the law. He is an ardent defender of the Constitution and he has the appropriate temperament to serve on the nation’s highest court. Judge Gorsuch also adds to the court's Western perspective, with his understanding of uniquely Western issues like water and public lands issues. I’m enthusiastic about the native Coloradan’s nomination and will work to ensure that his confirmation process is fair, thorough, and expedient."

