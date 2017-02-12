What to do if immigration officers come knocking at your door

SAN FRANCISCO — Roundups of undocumented immigrants across the country have sent immigrant rights advocates to social media, blasting out information in multiple languages on how those caught up in such raids should respond.
"Ask to see it (through a window or slipped under the door," the graphic, available in multiple languages, says.
ICE administrative warrants don't allow agents to enter a home without the consent of the residents. Residents can ask through the door why the agents are there and request an interpreter if they need one.
If there is no warrant, ask the agents to leave information outside.
Read more here: http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2017/02/11/immigration-raid-ice-immigration-and-customs-enforcement/97791700/
