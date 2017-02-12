What to do if immigration officers come knocking at your door

Maya Casillas, 7, joins migrant rights group during a vigil to protest against US President Donald Trump's new crackdown on 'sanctuary cities', outside the City Hall in Los Angeles on January 25, 2017. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

USA TODAY - SAN FRANCISCO — Roundups of undocumented immigrants across the country have sent immigrant rights advocates to social media, blasting out information in multiple languages on how those caught up in such raids should respond.

If (ICE) agents show up at the door, the advises not opening it unless the agents can show a warrant signed by a judge.

"Ask to see it (through a window or slipped under the door," the graphic, available in multiple languages, says.

ICE administrative warrants don't allow agents to enter a home without the consent of the residents. Residents can ask through the door why the agents are there and request an interpreter if they need one.

If there is no warrant, ask the agents to leave information outside.

If you are arrested "remain silent and do not sign anything until you speak to a lawyer," the graphic said.

A graphic sent out in multiple language by the ACLU offering legal advice to undocumented immigrants if they are the subject of raids by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (Photo: ACLU)

