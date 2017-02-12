KUSA
What to do if immigration officers come knocking at your door

USA TODAY , KUSA 6:27 AM. MST February 12, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO — Roundups of undocumented immigrants across the country have sent immigrant rights advocates to social media, blasting out information in multiple languages on how those caught up in such raids should respond.

If Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents show up at the door, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) advises not opening it unless the agents can show a warrant signed by a judge.

"Ask to see it (through a window or slipped under the door," the graphic, available in multiple languages, says.

ICE administrative warrants don't allow agents to enter a home without the consent of the residents. Residents can ask through the door why the agents are there and request an interpreter if they need one.

If there is no warrant, ask the agents to leave information outside.

If you are arrested "remain silent and do not sign anything until you speak to a lawyer," the graphic said.

